West Virginia couple fights Alzheimer’s with a garden of steel

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – This month is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and right now, more than 39,000 people across the Mountain State – 65 and older – live with the disease.

And one local couple have turned their garage into a garden of hope.

Roger Caldwell spends around four hours making each steel flower. He says this is something he enjoys with a 40-year history in blacksmith and sheet metal work.

The idea of the steel roses stemmed from something sweet roger wanted to make for his wife.

“I sat down, drew out a template. End up cutting it out, molding it together, bending it, heated it up and betted it where it need to be, and surprising enough it looked pretty good. So I took it into her and gave it to her and she was thrilled,” says Roger Caldwell, Alzheimer’s Advocate.

And now, he and his wife have taken his craft and blossomed it into something more.

They’re using the flowers to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. They started this project for the National Longest Day event – a day that represents how every day is to a person who has Alzheimer’s – and Roger’s wife says this cause hits home for the both of them.

“Four of the six women who most influenced and shaped my life into the person that I am today, were stolen from me by Alzheimer’s and dementia. We don’t want any other family to go through what ours has,” says Jeanna Rodgers.

Although The Longest Day is over… the Caldwell’s say they will continue selling the flowers … and raising awareness… at least until the end of the year.

