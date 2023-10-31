BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County students learned about art education through a performance by the West Virginia Dance Company on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Students at Woodrow Wilson High School got an up-close and personal performance of “Continental Carousel: streaming across the globe.”

The West Virginia Dance Company puts on the performance to showcase high-quality arts and education in schools across the Mountain State.

Through the dancing, the students connect the movements to core learning subjects like science and math.

Toneta Akers-Toler, Founding Member and Managing Artistic Director of West Virginia Dance Company, explains what exactly that means.

“Different choreographers for the 7 continents choose something that they’ve researched that they think is very unique,” says Akers-Toler, “and they try to think about the curriculum and the state standards that the teachers have to adhere to… and they create a movement story.”

Akers-Toler said her group performs in every county in the state of West Virginia. Her group has even performed in Brazil.