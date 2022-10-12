CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health received more than $1 Million for the WV Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program.

The WV Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program is a program serving adults with serious mental illness who have other occurring physical health conditions. or chronic diseases. The initiative also helps adults dealing with substance abuse disorder (SUD).

The program’s partner providers, Seneca Health Services Inc., Southern Highlands Community Behavioral Health Center, and United Summit Center, will offer integrated health care services related to screening, diagnosis, and prevention. They will also offer treatment to those dealing with serious mental illness, SUD, co-occurring physical health conditions, and chronic diseases.

“This funding will allow for the full integration of primary and behavioral health care, improving overall wellness and physical health of adults with a serious mental illness and individuals with SUD.” Christina Mullins | Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health

The funding will help patients of the above partner providers in Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, McDowell, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Upshur, Webster, and Wyoming counties.