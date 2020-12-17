West Virginia DMV extends driver’s license expiration dates through March 31, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced they are extending driver’s license expiration dates through March, 31, 2021. Any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License (level 1, 2, or 3), or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with an expiration date of March 1, 2020, or later, will be extended until March 31, 2021.

Any customers who were prohibited from renewing a license through the online portal due to a change in address can now use the online portal’s Change of Address Form, found at go.wv.gov/dmvaddress. Customers will be able to apply for updated documents once the form is completed.

The DMV is encouraging customers to use the DMV online portal services at dmv.wv.gov to renew online.

“Most customers with a driver’s license or ID card expiration date after March 1, 2020 have already completed the renewal process either in an office or by taking advantage of our online services portal or a local kiosk,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. “However, we do recognize that there are still a small number of customers who have not been able to renew yet, so we are providing this extension for them.”

For more information, including the online services portal, kiosk locations, and the new online change of address process, please visit the DMV website.