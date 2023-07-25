CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hunting seasons for the 2023-2024 year are drawing closer and closer!

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released its yearly pamphlet for hunting rules and regulations for the upcoming seasons between July 2023 and June 2024.

One new detail for hunting licenses this year is that the WVDNR is now offering nonresident lifetime hunting, trapping and fishing licenses in lieu of the equivalent annual licenses. For more information on buying a hunting license as a resident or nonresident, visit the DNR’s website.

The table below includes a basic list of opening and closing dates for hunting seasons as well as daily bag limits, possession limits and season limits for each type of game.

Notes: For this table, split seasons are being listed as “Wild Boar Gun-1″/”Wild Boar Gun-2,” etc. Any species with an “*” beside it means the game must be checked/registered electronically. More regulations information on species with a “*” or a “**” beside it can be found in the DNR’s “Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, July 2023-June 2024.“



Species Opening

Date Closing

Date Daily Bag

Limit Possession

Limit Season

Limit Wild Boar*

(Gun-1) Oct. 28, 2023 Nov. 4, 2023 1 1 1 Wild Boar*

(Gun-2) Feb. 2, 2024 Feb. 4, 2024 1 1 1 Wild Boar*

(Archery/Crossbow – 1) Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 1 1 1 Wild Boar*

(Archery/Crossbow – 2) Feb. 2, 2024 Feb. 4, 2024 1 1 1 Deer*

(Buck Firearm) Nov. 20, 2023 Dec. 3, 2023 Varies by

County Varies by

County Varies by

County Deer*

(Archery/Crossbow) Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 Varies by

County Varies by

County Varies by

County Deer* (Antlerless-1;

Selected Counties) Oct. 26, 2023 Oct. 29, 2023 Varies by

County Varies by

County Varies by

County Deer* (Antlerless-2;

Selected Counties) Nov. 20, 2023 Dec. 3, 2023 Varies by

County Varies by

County Varies by

County Deer* (Antlerless-3;

Selected Counties) Dec. 7, 2023 Dec. 10, 2023 Varies by

County Varies by

County Varies by

County Deer* (Antlerless-4;

Selected Counties) Dec. 28, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 Varies by

County Varies by

County Varies by

County Deer*

(Muzzleloader) Dec. 11, 2023 Dec. 17, 2023 Varies by

County Varies by

County Varies by

County Deer* (Youth/Class Q/

Class XS-1;

Selected Counties) Oct. 21, 2023 Oct. 22, 2023 1 4 4 Deer* (Youth/Class Q/

Class XS-2;

Selected Counties) Dec. 26, 2023 Dec. 27, 2023 1 4 4 Deer, Bear & Turkey*

(Winter 2024 –

Mountain Heritage) Jan. 11, 2024 Jan. 14, 2024 Deer-1

Bear-1

Turkey-1 Deer-1

Bear-1

Turkey-1 Deer-1

Bear-1

Turkey-1 Bear*

(Archery/Crossbow) Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 1 2 2 Bear* (Gun-1;

Selected Counties) Sept. 2, 2023 Sept. 10, 2023 1 2 2 Bear* (Gun-2;

Selected Counties) Oct. 7, 2023 Oct. 13, 2023 1 2 2 Bear* (Gun-3;

Selected Counties) Oct. 26, 2023 Oct. 29, 2023 1 2 2 Bear* (Gun-4;

Selected Counties) Nov. 20, 2023 Dec. 3, 2023 1 2 2 Bear* (Gun-5;

Selected Counties) Dec. 4, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 1 2 2 Bear* (Youth/Class Q/

Class XS-1) Sept. 16, 2023 Sept 17, 2023 1 2 2 Bear* (Youth/Class Q/

Class XS-2) Oct. 21, 2023 Oct. 22, 2023 1 2 2 Turkey* (Fall-1;

Selected Counties) Oct. 14, 2023 Oct. 22, 2023 1 1 1 Turkey* (Fall-2;

Selected Counties) Oct. 30, 2023 Nov. 5, 2023 1 1 1 Turkey* (Fall-3;

Selected Counties) Oct. 30, 2023 Nov. 19, 2023 1 1 1 Turkey* (Spring;

Bearded Only) April 15, 2024 May 19, 2024 1 2 2 Turkey* (2024 Youth

Season) April 13, 2024 April 14, 2024 1 2 2 Squirrel (Gray, Black

Albino & Fox) Sept. 9, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 6 24 None Squirrel

(Youth Season) Sept. 2, 2023 Sept. 3, 2023 6 6 6 Ruffed Grouse Oct. 14, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 4 16 None Bobwhite Quail (Closed

on Tomblin WMA) Nov. 4, 2023 Jan. 6, 2024 3 9 None Cottontail Rabbit Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 5 20 None Snowshoe or

Varying Hare Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 2 8 None Ring-neck Pheasant

(Cock Birds Only) Nov. 4, 2023 Jan. 6, 2024 2 2 None Ring-neck Pheasant

(Hillcrest WMA,

Cock Birds Only) Nov. 11, 2023 Dec. 2, 2023 1 1 None Raccoon (Hunting) Oct. 14, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 4 None None Racoon (Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 None None None Red Fox, Gray Fox

(Hunting & Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 None None None Red Fox, Gray Fox

(Night hunting with

artificial light) Jan 1. 2024 Feb. 29, 2024 None None None Bobcat*

(Hunting & Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 3 3 3 Mink, Muskrat Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 None None None Fisher* (Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 Jan. 31, 2024 1 1 1 Beaver* (Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 March 31, 2024 None None None Otter* (Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 1 1 1 Crow-1 Oct. 1, 2023 Nov. 18, 2023 None None None Crow-2 Jan. 1, 2024 March 2, 2024 None None None Coyote (Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 None None None Skunk (Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 None None None Opossum (Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 None None None Weasel (Trapping) Nov. 4, 2023 Feb. 29, 2024 None None None

While there is a limited season for trapping coyotes**, skunks, opossums and weasels, the season to hunt these game as well as woodchucks, English sparrows, European Starlings and pigeons runs year round with no daily bag, possession or season limits, according to the DNR.

The DNR’s hunting guide also says there is no open season for animals including elk, owls, hawks, falcons, eagles, and song and insectivorous birds. However, while crow hunting is a split season, the DNR says “nuisance crows,” which are defined as crows that commit “depredations upon ornamental or shade trees, agricultural crops, home gardens, livestock, or wildlife, or when concentrated so as to constitute a health hazard and or other nuisance,” can be killed at any time.

For animals such as geese, ducks, mourning doves, gallinules, rails, woodcock and common snipe, hunters are required to get a Harvest Information Program registration.

Some things the DNR says hunters should be aware of going into this hunting season include changes to the season dates and open counties for antlerless deer, fall wild turkey and black bear. This will also be the first year that Special Youth, Class Q and Class XS bear season will be a split season in the counties open to bear hunting.

Another change, according to the DNR, is that during the muzzleloader deer season, firearms including a single-shot, muzzle-loading pistol or rifle that have a bore diameter of .38 caliber or larger and use encapsulated propellant charge loading from the breech and the projectile loaded from the muzzle will be legal. However, these firearms cannot be used during the Mountaineer Heritage Season.

Any deer harvested on Nov. 20 or Nov. 21 in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur Counties must be taken to a designated Biological Game Examination Station. This is part of a three-year study to help biologists manage deer populations in the Mountain State.