West Virginia getting millions to rebuild school destroyed in flood

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving West Virginia $52 million to rebuild a school destroyed during deadly flooding in 2016.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the sum for Herbert Hoover High School in Elkview on Friday.

The school was torn down last year. Its students have been in temporary classrooms at a nearby middle school amid delays on reconstruction.

Capito says the process of building the new school has been painstaking but called the FEMA payment a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

The senators’ news release didn’t include a construction timeline for the new school.

Twenty–three people died and hundreds of buildings were damaged or destroyed after powerful thunderstorms caused widespread flooding throughout the region in June 2016.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony"

Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving"

Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground"

Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord University students take pledge to stop smoking"

Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army in need of volunteer bell ringers"

First Lady reads to Raleigh County students

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Lady reads to Raleigh County students"