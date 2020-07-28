West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said all voters will have the option to use an absentee ballot in November due to concerns with the coronavirus.

Warner said voters who apply for an absentee ballot should use the illness, injury or other medical reason as the excuse for completing the application. Starting Aug. 11, voters will be able to complete an absentee ballot application online. Those without online access can request absentee ballot application forms through their county clerks, who will send them by mail.

