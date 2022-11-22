CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice might be running for the United States Senate.

Justice said in his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that he is “seriously considering” a run for U.S. Senate.

“I’m very seriously considering running for Senate,” said Justice.” I have not made a final decision yet, you know, but I promise you irregardless to whatever I do, I’ll be your governor the next two years.”

This comes one week after West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney announced that he would run for senate. Mooney said he’s ‘all in’ for Senator Joe Manchin’s seat in 2024.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.