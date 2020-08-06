West Virginia High School Sports: “If school is open we play”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice addressed the status of high school sports at Wednesday’s COVID-19 press briefing.

“If school is open, that means our numbers are down and we play,” Justice said. “We don’t play sports if school is closed.”

However, Justice did not ignore the fact that even if West Virginia schools do play sports, there are still many details left to be figured out.

“There’s going to have to be a whole lot of effort made, right now, so that we can bring to you sometime around the Aug. 14, how we’re gonna handle all the different aspects of the intricacies, down in the weeds stuff, that we have to do.”

Justice said in conjunction with the rating system we already have here in West Virginia, he would recommend to the WVSSAC to possibly have a sportswriters vote involved in rankings to make up for scheduling discrepancies.

“What happens if one team can only get in six games and the other team can get in eight games. How are we gonna work this whole process, and the ratings and everything, or whatever it maybe?”

Justice says he has not yet had a conversation regarding this plan with WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan.

Justice added the WVSSAC plan should be one size fits all for private, Christian, or public schools.

“We want public, private, and Christian schools to feel like you are us and we are you.”