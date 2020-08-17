West Virginia hospital system restructuring plan approved

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Thomas Health will emerge from bankruptcy and enable workers to keep their jobs with the West Virginia hospital system under a restructuring plan approved by a federal judge.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Charleston approved the plan Friday.

Thomas Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January. Thomas Health officials say they anticipates that financing for the restructuring plan will be completed by mid-September.

Thomas Health operates Thomas Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Health Physician Partners, all in the Charleston area. The hospital system has about 1,650 employees.

