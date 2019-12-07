West Virginia House to return for special session later this month

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia House of Delegates is set to reconvene later this month to continue the special legislative session.

Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw issued a call on Friday for the chamber to meet Monday, Dec. 16, at noon.

A House spokesman says delegates will take up a bill to extend a tourism tax credit to 2025. The Senate has already passed the measure.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol last month for their second special session of the year and have already passed measures on DUI expungements and the state’s road bonds.

