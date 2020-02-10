Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

West Virginia, Kentucky awarded reclamation grants

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia has been awarded more than $22 million and Kentucky more than $11 million in federal funding to clean up and repurpose abandoned coal mines in fiscal year 2020.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the grants from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement last week.

The Interior Department said the agency provides the grants to the 25 coal-producing states and three tribes based on past and current coal production. The agency said the grants are funded in part by a fee collected on all coal produced in the U.S.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday"

McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up"

Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County"

Raleigh Center driveway collapses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center driveway collapses"

McDowell County feels damage from high waters

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County feels damage from high waters"

Raleigh Center driveway collapses due to rainfall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center driveway collapses due to rainfall"