West Virginia leaders excited about possible COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice and top health officials are excited about the possible vaccine and spoke about it during Thursday’s press conference. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, advised the states Wednesday night to be ready for the possible distribution of vaccines by late October.

“We’ve got a vaccine on the way, possibly. What a day! What a day compared to the days we’ve had and everything. So, if that comes to pass, we’ll be ready,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

While nothing is final yet, one of the priorities might be to vaccinate health care professionals and first responders right away, since they are on the front lines of fighting the pandemic. Other high-risk groups, such as nursing home residents and workers, might also be high-priority for the first vaccinations.

“We do have a vaccine team that’s been in motion for several months now, to deal with if we were given X-amount of vaccines, of how we would have to dispense that throughout the state,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.