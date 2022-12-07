CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After the FDA did not approve a new drug for ALS called NurOwn, a man who is fighting a battle with ALS in our region is hoping the FDA will reverse its decision on the drug.

Thurman Maynard is battling ALS and he says NurOwn slowed his symptoms.

Maynard says he is seeking petition signatures to send to the federal government because he says the drug provides some hope.

“This makes four years we’ve been fighting for this drug and, every step the company makes, the FDA sets us back another three, six months. We don’t have three or six months. We are fighting for our lives here with this disease,” Maynard says.

Makers of the petition say it is critical for all ALS treatments to proceed to an advisory committee.

The petition needs its signatures by Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.