West Virginia man killed following accident on interstate in North Carolina

MEBANE, NC (WVNS) — A man from Greenbrier County was killed following a multi-vehicle accident on an interstate in North Carolina.

According to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Harry Franklin Huffman, 72 of Lewisburg, was the only person killed in the accident that happened on Interstate 40/85, near Buckhorn Road in Orange County Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Investigators said the collision happened when a vehicle merged into a lane occupied by another driver. Huffman was driving a FedEx tractor-trailer when he was hit by another vehicle. He drove off the road and overturned the tractor-trailer.

Investigators pronounced Huffman dead at the scene. The two other people involved in the crash were not seriously injured.

