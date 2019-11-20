Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

West Virginia Medical Cannabis Permit Applications to open in December

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health says its Office of Medical Cannabis will begin accepting permit applications for medical cannabis growers, processors, dispensaries, and laboratories on December 19, 2019.  The announcement of upcoming application availability is the first step in the process of permitting industry applicants.

A link to the web-based application will be available at medcanwv.org beginning at 3 p.m., on December 19, 2019.  No paper option will be available. 

The application period will be open for 60 days, ending on February 18, 2020, at 3 p.m.  After February 18, 2020, no additional applications will be accepted.

“This is a key step in the process to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis. “We and many others continue to work toward a goal of providing eligible West Virginia residents the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Small Business lunch held in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business lunch held in Bluefield"

Arrest made in Oak Hill murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest made in Oak Hill murder"

Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hair salon collects winter coats for those in need"

WV leaders react to possible Minor League Baseball changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV leaders react to possible Minor League Baseball changes"

New airport director named at Greenbrier Valley

Thumbnail for the video titled "New airport director named at Greenbrier Valley"

WVU student from Princeton receives "life changing" award

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVU student from Princeton receives "life changing" award"