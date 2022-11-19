BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 10th Annual Open Enrollment period for healthcare is currently open. To help assist people, West Virginia Navigator held their own open enrollment event at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

Jeremy Smith is the program director of WV Navigator. He said people who do not have health insurance often need help to understand what they are looking for.

“So what we do is we get grant funding from the federal government just to help folks figure all this stuff out and then we certify as health insurance navigators every year to learn about all the different plans,” said Smith. “So when we sit down with somebody, we go over all the deductibles and copays and we make sure their doctors are in-network and we make sure their medicines are gonna be covered.”

If you are interested in learning more, go to wvnavigator.com.