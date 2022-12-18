BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As last-minute shoppers looked for gift ideas, they got to take in live Christmas carols.

Christmas carolers from West Virginia’s only chamber opera troupe performed for shoppers at Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley.

They sang classic songs like Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Silent Night.

For caroler Sarah Nale, being able to perform at Tamarack is very special.

“And during December, we travel around Christmas Caroling throughout West Virginia so it’s amazing to be here where so many other artisans shine and we get to bring our special talents and share with the audience,” said Nale.

Throughout the month of December, the troupe travels and performs around the Mountain State.