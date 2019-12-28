West Virginia planning celebrations of women’s suffrage

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) – The new year is bringing a yearlong celebration in West Virginia commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 that gave U.S. women the right to vote.

Professor Kat Williams at Marshall University is one of those planning events. She says a goal of the celebrations is to raise awareness of the milestone and its importance.

Williams says many people don’t realize women fought for 72 years to gain the right to vote. A complete list of events statewide will be released by the Secretary of State’s Office at the start of the new year.

