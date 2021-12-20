West Virginia Poison Control warns parents about dangerous disc batteries in toys

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With the holiday season coming up, many children will be looking forward to unwrapping new toys.

However, the West Virginia Poison Center urges parents to be cautious around objects that require batteries, especially the extremely toxic “button batteries.”

“One of the biggest things that we have to remember with toys are toys with button batteries,” explained Carissa McBurney of West Virginia Poison Center. “Also sometimes called disc batteries or coin batteries, they are the very small, usually circular batteries that can be extremely dangerous and cause health issues if the child were to swallow them.”

“The main thing is to make sure that any of the toys that you’re getting have a compartment that is securing those button batteries,” McBurney explained. “So make sure it is something that has a screw that you have to tighten and unscrew to put new batteries in or get old batteries out.”

West Virginia Poison Center also recommends checking online to see if toys may have been recalled by the manufacturer.

The number for the West Virginia Poison Center is 1-800-222-1222, the center is open 24/7 and all phone calls are answered by poison specialists.