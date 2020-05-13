West Virginia primary elections discussed in virtual town hall

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A tele-town hall hosted by the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. It focused on important updates to the West Virginia June 9th primary elections.

Secretary of State, Mac Warner, and state director of elections, Brittany Westfall, were on the call to share information and answer questions regarding safe voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warner assured personal protective equipment was sent to officials in all 55 counties, so people who want to vote in person can feel comfortable doing so. Protocols are also in place to clean in between voters.

Secretary Warner said about 20 percent of West Virginians already requested absentee ballots.

They can still be requested on the state website or by contacting your local county clerk.

Early Voting at county courthouses, annexes, or designated community voting locations begins on May 27, 2020. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for all voters is on June 3, 2020.

Absentee applications received after June 3, even if postmarked, cannot be accepted by law.



