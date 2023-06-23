LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Renaissance Festival hosts its final two days of the year in Lewisburg the weekend of June 24th and 25th.

Renaissance Festival Entertainment Coordinator Dawn Kieninger says even if you’ve never been to a renaissance festival before and don’t know what to expect, you should come out this weekend to see all the fun you have been missing.

“It’s kind of like a circus, but instead of like a circus where you go and sit in a tent, it’s a circus where you move from show to show. The characters all talk to you and you never know what’s going to happen,” Kieninger told 59News.

The festival is open Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine, and won’t be back until 2024.

To purchase tickets, visit the West Virginia Renaissance Festival’s website.