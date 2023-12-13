GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season may bring joy, but for some it can also be stressful. As the holidays approach, people start to prepare for everything that the holidays bring. Some people look forward to spending time with family and shopping for presents; however, there are some people who get stressed at the thought of shopping, seeing visiting family members, and other holiday related activities.

According to a study done by All Star Home, West Virginia ranks the 5th most state to have stressed out residents during the holidays.

While some people enjoy seeing visiting relatives during the holidays, others would prefer not to, and can sometimes get stressed out at the thought of seeing family. Some of these views can come from having a family member that usually brings up topics that everyone wishes to avoid or bringing up another person’s decisions that they do not want to discuss.

Topics that families would often like to avoid due to varying opinions between family members can include, politics, education, relationships, money, religion and parenting styles. One in six Americans feel judged for their parenting, one in four feel criticized by their in-laws, and one in three feel judged for their education/career during the holiday season.

The holidays are also a time where people can find it difficult to not overeat, as it can be very tempting to go back for seconds or thirds of your favorite holiday foods. Whether it’s sweets, side dishes, or even alcohol, some people find it hard to limit themselves when there is so much they can enjoy.

When it comes to food, whether you love or hate cooking, many people enjoy home-cooked foods during the holidays. Although some people choose to get takeout instead, almost everyone can be sure that there will be something to eat that they will love.

While the holidays are usually a joyous time, people are not exempt from the stress that can be caused by holiday preparations.