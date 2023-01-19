CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would allow “tactical medical professionals” to carry firearms for protection.

The bill now heads to the West Virginia House of Delegates. If passed and signed into law, the bill would allow paramedics, nurses and doctors to carry a gun while responding to dangerous medical situations, but they would have to be accompanied by law enforcement.

Anyone included under the bill who carries a gun would also have to complete a nationally recognized tactical medical training program.

“The medical professional would want to be able to carry a weapon,” said State Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo (R-Kanawha). “They would have to then qualify to show that they are proficient and safe with that weapon. And then the law enforcement agency that they’re working with would also have to feel that they are qualified to carry a weapon. So, there’s a lot of protections. There’s a lot of training.”

The bill would also require the medical professionals to get a certificate from the Law Enforcement Professional Subcommittee of the Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency and Correction.