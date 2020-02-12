Closings
West Virginia Senate passes Tebow sports bill

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Home-schooled students in West Virginia could play on public school sports teams under a bill the Senate has passed. Senators voted 24-9 on Tuesday to approve the measure.

The bill is dubbed the Tim Tebow Act after the sports star who played at Florida private and public schools as a home-schooler and later made it to the NFL.

The proposal also allows private school students to play for public schools. The students would have to meet the same academic and disciplinary standards as other players on the school team, including taking standardized tests.

The bill now moves to the House of Delegates. 

