LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – If you’re a high schooler who might be interested in a future career in law enforcement, clear your summer schedule.

Registration has started for the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Academy.

Students who attend the six-day camp will learn CPR, practice mock car accidents, and learn to shoot on the rifle range with sheriff’s deputies.

Corporal Rick Honaker, said the camp lets kids get to know sheriff’s deputies out of uniform in a relaxed environment,. He added it is also a great resume builder for future law enforcement officers

“We want them to understand that we’re people too. But, we want you guys to learn about our career, learn how to be leaders for our community, and mainly leaders for the state of West Virginia,” said Corporal Honaker.

The youth leadership academy camp runs July 10th through 15th at West Liberty University in Ohio County.

Students can talk to their school resource officer for more information about how to apply, or join the facebook group here