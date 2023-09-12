CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police announced they have served a Notice of Intent to Discipline to Trooper Joseph Comer.

According to the WVSP, the notice details the department’s intent to terminate Comer’s employment. The notice was delivered to Comer on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

The notice comes just days after the alleged West Virginia State Police whistleblower has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest for violation of bond.

According to Comer’s attorney David Moye, the Ritchie County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office produced phone records showing that Comer allegedly spoke with his ex-wife on the phone, which is not allowed because she is the alleged victim in the ongoing Ritchie County battery case against him.

However, Moye claims it was the woman who called Comer to discuss their child. Comer is scheduled to appear in court in Ritchie County Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Comer has been on administrative leave since late February 2023, since his initial arrest on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and felony strangulation against the mother of his child in Ritchie County. He has pleaded not guilty to all wrongdoing.

In July 2023, the mother asked the Marion County Family Court to drop a domestic violence protection order against him she had in that county.

Comer and Moye have maintained that the charges were payback because Comer previously brought attention to misconduct in the top ranks of the State Police by writing a five-page anonymous letter sent to Gov. Jim Justice and lawmakers. The letter detailed allegations of sexual assaults, thefts and a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the state police academy.