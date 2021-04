BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State troopers will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence in Raleigh County.

Troopers from the Beckley detachment will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, April 29, 2021. It will be just south of the intersection of U.S. 19 and Airport Road in Beaver.

The checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.