MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police are searching for a person of interest after ‘several horses were shot’ in the Rock area of Mercer County.

It is unclear when the incident occurred at the moment.

The picture provided by troopers shows the vehicle and person of interest. If you have any information about this person, contact Sr. Trooper K.A. Filer with WVSP at 304-425-2101.

