West Virginia State Police test new dispatch system at State Fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– And people who attended the state fair this week might have seen some new technology. For the past ten days, West Virginia State Police has done the final testing of their new record and dispatch system.

In the Troopers car is a laptop where they can quickly look someone up, or map out where another officer may be. Rodney Evans is the Chief Radio Technician with West Virginia State Police. He said they’ve been working on this project for a few years now and can not wait for it to go live.

“For the period of the fair, we thought it was a great opportunity to test the system one final time before we push it out to all of the members,” Evans said.

Evans said this will help keep troopers organized during a traffic stop or responding to a call. If you are in law enforcement and are interested in having the new system Evans said you can contact the Radio detachment of the state police.