West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Raleigh County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dui checkpoint_1515431451143.jpg.jpg

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, members of the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint.

It will take place on Route 19 near the intersection of Airport Road in Beaver from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Troopers said the purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

You are urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News