West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, members of the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint.

It will take place on Route 19 near the intersection of Airport Road in Beaver from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Troopers said the purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

You are urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.