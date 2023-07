CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A huge shopping day for residents across the Mountain State is coming up, so be sure to have some money ready.

The West Virginia State Sales Tax Holiday begins on August 4, 2023, and will run until the following Monday – August 7, 2023.

Though it’s an exciting shopping time, shoppers should be aware that not all items qualify.

A full list of qualifying items can be found West Virginia Tax Division website.