West Virginia to hold vaccination clinics in all 55 counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his Monday briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced the formation of vaccination clinics across all 55 of West Virginia’s counties. The announcement comes with WV continuing to lead the nation in vaccine administration.

The vaccine clinics are being formed through Operation Save Our Wisdom. They events be available for all West Virginia residents aged 65 and older. Clinic availability will run from Feb. 3 through Feb. 6, 2021.

Here is a breakdown of clinic dates and times throughout the next week:

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021:

Monroe County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 320 9th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Summers County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021:

Greenbrier County A (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962. By appointment only.

Greenbrier County B (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., WV Building-WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only.

Raleigh County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Friday, Feb. 5, 2021:

Fayette County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Valley PK8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV 25186. By appointment only.

McDowell County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Old Kimball Walmart, 171 Plaza Drive, Kimball, WV 24853. By appointment only.

Mercer County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 704 Maple Street, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only. 2nd dose for individuals vaccinated on Jan. 4, 11, and 14 by Mercer County Health Department.

Wyoming County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021:

Mercer County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 704 Maple Street; Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only. 2nd dose for individuals vaccinated on January 4, 11, and 14 by Mercer County Health Department. 1st doses for 65(+).

Many clinics are listed as full as they are utilizing existing waitlists. However, West Virginians can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Due to possible inclement weather this week, please check 59News and social media for any changes or delays.