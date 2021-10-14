West Virginia Treasurer presents check to Wyoming County Sheriff

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore took a visit to Wyoming County Thursday, October 14, 2021, to present a check to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office participated in an inaugural gun auction program with the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office over the summer. The program is one of the first from Treasurer Riley Moore who said the program helps put money directly back into police departments who need it.

“This check represents dollars that the sheriff’s department here can certainly use as they can all over the state to buy the essential equipment to be able to serve and protect their communities,” Moore said.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office submitted 144 guns for the auction. Those guns were part of years worth of evidence locker back stock. The Sheriff said they came from convicted felons or were guns that could not be returned to the owner after an arrest.

Treasurer Moore presented a check for $19,098 from the sale of those guns.

“When we turned in the guns we figured we’d get three or four thousand dollars out of them,” Sheriff Bradley Ellison said. “Then when they presented a check for 19 thousand it was actually a shock that we got that much out of the guns.”

Ellison said the money will be placed into a special fund to cover new equipment costs and improvements to the Sheriff’s Office.

Treasurer Moore said the program is the only one of its kind in the United States and has been wildly successful. He said so far they have raised $140,000 for police departments around the state of West Virginia and he plans to continue the program next summer.

“They will then turn those firearms over to the state treasurer’s office and then we will have an auction every year, every summer with those firearms and raise money,” Moore said. “All that money goes back to those police departments and it’s a really exciting opportunity.”