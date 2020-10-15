West Virginia unemployment rate dips in September to 8.6%

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 8.6% last month. WorkForce West Virginia says the state’s jobless rate dipped 0.3 percentage points in September.

Nonfarm employment fell by 3,000, but the number of unemployed residents also decreased by 2,700. West Virginia added 1,700 jobs last month in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Other gains included 400 in education and health services, 300 in construction and 100 in information. But those were offset by declines of 3,200 in government, 1,000 in professional and business services, 700 in mining and logging, and 500 in trade, transportation and utilities. The national unemployment rate fell to 7.9% in September.