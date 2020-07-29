West Virginia University delays due date of some fall bills

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has postponed the deadline to pay some fall charges by one month, to Sept. 1.

The change was made after a phased return for students was announced this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The university said the phased return will mean fewer students on the Morgantown campus for in-person classes, with plans to return more students as the semester continues.

Classes on the Morgantown campus will begin Aug. 26, a one-week delay. Classes on the Beckley and Keyser campuses will begin Aug. 19. Residence hall move-in will also be delayed a week, to Aug. 22.

