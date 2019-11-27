West Virginia wants suit against foster system tossed

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wants a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit alleging the state’s overwhelmed foster care system has failed to protect children.

The state on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss the class-action case brought by nonprofit advocacy groups and a law firm on behalf of a dozen children.

Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says the state has made and continues to make substantive changes to its system.

West Virginia’s foster ranks have swelled to about 7,000 children as the state grapples with the opioid crisis.

The lawsuit describes stories of alleged neglect and harm done to foster children in DHHR’s care. Marcia Lowry, executive director of the nonprofit A Better Childhood, says the state isn’t doing enough to deal with problems in its foster system.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East"

New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal"

Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators"

Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market"

Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing"