According to the NCTC, eagles use their beaks to turn the eggs about every hour for even heating. (Photo by Deb Stecyk, Bald Eagles 101 shared by NTCT)

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The viral bald eagle couple in Shepherdstown, West Virginia welcomed its first eaglet Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The chick was revealed from under its parent around 2:14 p.m. over a livestream managed by the National Conservation Training Center (NCTC), although the second egg remains unhatched.

The first egg, which appeared on Feb. 15, was expected to hatch around March 22, so both it and its younger sibling, laid Feb. 18, are a bit late.

The eagle couple originally went viral last month after a video of them preparing their nest made its way to social media.

Two live nest cams and more information can be found on the Outdoor Channel and on YouTube.