West Virginians celebrate World Pancreatic Cancer Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People across the state wore purple on Thursday, November 19, 2020 to observe World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Pancreatic Cancer is a deadly disease known to have a low survival rate. According to the American Cancer Society, around 57,000 people were diagnosed with this type cancer in 2020. More than 47,000 people died from it just this year alone.

Annette Fetty-Santilli, the Community Partner for the Pancreatic Action Network for WV, said World Pancreatic Cancer Day is meant to spread awareness and show support for those impacted by this disease.

“To hopefully let folks know, to recognize signs and symptoms because usually after pancreatic cancer is diagnosed, it is too late for an effective screening because right now there is no early screening for pancreatic cancer,” Santilli explained.



If you would like to know more about this disease and signs you should look for, visit their website.