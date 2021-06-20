West Virginians no longer face Mask Mandate

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, June 20, 2021 marks the day West Virginians can take their masks off in public settings. Back in May of this year, Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order to modify the face covering requirements in the Mountain State.

Emilee Hicks is a server at the Omelet Shoppe in Beckley. She said she is a little bit scared about the new changes.

“Skeptical I am still scared even though I am fully vaccinated I still feel like people who are not vaccinated should still wear them to keep them safe,” Hicks said.

According to Gov. Justice, any private business or school system can still require people to wear a face covering.

Nikki Kershaner is also a server at the Omelet Shoppe. She said she is excited to finally ditch the mask.

“Oh, it makes me feel great I don’t have to wear one anymore at work because I am fully vaccinated. They burn you up at work,” Kershaner said.

Kershaner said she is not afraid to start seeing people without the masks on because she is fully vaccinated.

“No, especially now that I have the COVID shot, I am not worried at all,” Kershaner said.

Taking one step closer to the future of a new normal.