West Virginians react to potential second impeachment of Trump

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After Wednesday’s assault on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters, there’s mounting bi-partisan pressure in DC to remove President Trump from office before his term ends in 10 days.

After the riot at the Capitol, the House is expected to bring legislation to the floor Tuesday to impeach Donald Trump for the second time.

And it’s not just house democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Republican Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have called for the President to step down.

But in West Virginia, Trump still has support to remain in office.

It’s no secret that West Virginia is part of so-called ‘Trump country’.

“I think he’s done more for this country under the oppression he’s been under with the democrats, he’s gotten more accomplished under such duress that he deserves to finish his term out,” said one woman 13 News approached.

“The economy boosted more, I mean it showed on my paystubs,” said a man 13 News also approached.

“I’ve got more raises, more steady work, I’m a contractor I’ve been laid off 100 times and I don’t have that problem since he’s been in there,” he said.

Others say the timing is off.

“I don’t know what the point is this late, I mean if Biden’s about to get inaugurated I don’t see the point in impeaching him now,” said another man.

The question was put out on 13 News’s social media, that’s where there was the most division.

One viewer wrote, “Yes he is a fascist and wannabe dictator.”

Another viewer wrote, “Absolutely not, he’s the only person in government I trust right now.”

In an interview with CNN, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he thinks we need to let incoming president-elect Biden fledge out his agenda first.

But while some are against removing Trump from office, others think there need to be consequences for his actions.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Sunday, Nancy Pelosi said the 25th amendment is not off the table, however, she’ll proceed with the impeachment process if that fails.