West Virginians take advantage of WV Sales Tax Holiday weekend

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– West Virginians all over the state are taking advantage of the West Virginia State Sales Tax Holiday. During the weekend, shoppers experience great deals on clothes and even school supplies.

Bailey Beebe is the store manager at Buckle in the Crossroads Mall.

“We don’t have to pay taxes on the clothing here this weekend. Our accessories do count though and items over $125 still do count,” Beebe said.

The holiday officially kicked off on Friday and Beebe said they saw a huge customer turnout. She believes this is a great way for parents to get a jump start on their back-to-school shopping.

“I definitely do think that people should start shopping now because by the time this weekend is over we are not going to have a lot of stuff left and a lot of stores are going to be low on inventory. So, why not come in and get it now,” Beebe said.

The Crossroads Mall is also doing a back-to-school raffle that ends on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Anyone at the mall who makes a purchase is entered into the raffle.

“Here at Buckle, we love to be stylists. So we love to have that opportunity for someone to come in and dress them to the fullest for back to school or even senior pictures,” Beebe continued.

Getting a jump start on back-to-school shopping. West Virginia Tax-Free Weekend will officially end on Monday, August 2, 2021 at midnight.