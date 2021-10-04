West Virginians take their chances at Powerball jackpot

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Powerball jackpot stood at $670 million October 4, 2021, making it the 8th largest jackpot in United States history.

No one has won the game’s grand prize since June and people’s desire to win big is setting new records for drawings every day. The Powerball expanded drawings to three days a week in August with a chance to win every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. A change that’s causing some people to switch up their betting days.

“This is the first time I’ve ever bought Powerball on a Monday,” Lloyd Acord said. “Usually Wednesdays and Saturdays and also Lotto America on Wednesdays and Saturdays.”

The range of what people would do after becoming a multi-millionaire is endless. 59 News spoke with one woman who crossed state lines to try and increase her chances of winning big. Candice Benjamin said she would use those winnings to address her community’s needs, and improve the economy by starting a local business.

“We don’t have a beauty supply store,” Benjamin said. “We actually have to travel to the next city over so I would bring a beauty supply store to our community to support and keep our money within our city.”

Your chances of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million. Just to give you an idea of how rare that actually is, your chances of getting struck by lightning are one in 500,000 and your chances of being crushed to death by a vending machine are one in 112 million.

No matter the odds, people are feeling lucky.

“I feel like I might be that lucky draw one just passing through from state to state to state,” Benjamin said. “I believe that I’m the winner.”