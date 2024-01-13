GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is best known for its mountainous scenery, Appalachian culture, and those country roads that will always take you home.

However, the Mountain State is known for even more when it comes to the football gridiron.

With the most recent retirement of coaching legend Nick Saban, 59News decided to take a deeper look into the history of college football and how West Virginia has been involved since the beginning. From a Michigan football founding father to possibly the greatest college football coach of all-time, here is a list of people and events that left a lasting imprint on the world of college football.

Fielding Yost was born in the Fairview area of West Virginia in April of 1871. Yost enrolled at West Virginia University where played tackle for the Mountaineer football team in 1896 after a stint at Ohio Northern University. Ironically enough, Yost is sometimes seen as one of the first “tranfer portal” players in history, even though the portal did not exist at the time.

According to Fox Sports and UCLA Coach Chip Kelly, Yost transferred from WVU to Lafayette College in the middle of the 1896 season.

After his playing career, Yost would go on to become the head coach of the Michigan Wolverine football program in 1901. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Yost would lead his hurry up-style “Point-A-Minute” Wolverine teams to 56 straight wins from 1901 to 1905. His Michigan teams took home six national championships and ten conference championships.

As well as coaching the Michigan football program for 25 years, Yost would take a leadership roll as the University of Michigan Athletic Director. He would hold this position for 20 years from 1921 to 1941. Five years after his death in 1946, Yost was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1951.

One rainy night in 1970 is remembered year after year by every West Virginian. On November 14, 1970, the Marshall Thundering Herd football program and boosters were returning home after a tough 17 to 14 loss to the East Carolina Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.

Around 7:30 PM, as Southern Airways Flight 932 began to approach the Tri-State Airport in Huntington, West Virginia, the plane reportedly crashed into the hillside west of what was then runway 11, now runway 12.

There were no survivors.

The plane was carrying 37 Thundering Herd football players, 8 football staff members, 25 athletics boosters, two pilots, two flight attendants and the charter coordinator. With this flight being the only one of the 1970 season, many Marshall boosters and higher ups attended. This resulted in 70 kids losing at least one parent, with 18 being left orphaned.

On November 12, 1972, the Memorial Fountain was dedicated in memory of the lives lost in the 1970 crash. Every year, on the crash’s anniversary, the fountain is turned off during a ceremony and is not turned back on until the following spring.

The 1970 Marshall Thundering Herd plane crash remains the deadliest tragedy to affect a single sports program in United States history. Hollywood movie, “We Are Marshall”, which chronicled the fallout and reformation of the Marshall football program after the plane crash was released in 2006.

Lou Holtz

Lou Holtz was born in the Follansbee area of West Virginia in 1937. While he had a brief stint coaching in the National Football League, Holtz is best known for his time as head coach of the University of Notre Dame football program from 1986 to 1996.

As leader of the Fighting Irish, Holtz would take them to a National Championship appearance in 1988. In this game, he would defeat his home state team, West Virginia University, by a score of 34-21.

Holtz would go on to finish his career at the University of South Carolina before naming Steve Spurrier to take over the Gamecock program. Holtz officially retired from coaching in 2004 before becoming an ESPN college football analyst. In 2008, Notre Dame would commemorate Holtz with the revealing of a statue.

Born in Rand, West Virginia in 1977, Randy Moss would take the college world by storm during his time at Marshall University. Moss attended DuPont High School, which later became Riverside High School.

Immediately following high school, Moss would lose a football scholarship to Notre Dame due to a fight in high school before losing another scholarship to Florida State due to a probation violation. This would bring him to Huntington, West Virginia and the Marshall Thundering Herd.

In his two seasons with Marshall University, Randy Moss would catch 174 passes while piling up 3,529 and 54 touchdowns. In the 1996 FCS National Championship game, Moss would score four touchdowns and lead the Thundering Herd to a 49-29 victory. In the race for the 1997 Heisman Trophy, Moss would finish in fourth place behind Ryan Leaf, Peyton Manning, and winner Charles Woodson. All four would be first round picks in the NFL draft.

Randy Moss was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He would go on to set countless receiving records while making stops in Minnesota, Oakland, New England, Tennessee, and San Francisco.

According to Pro Football Reference, Randy Moss was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018 after he caught 982 passes for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. He was recently announced to the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Arguably the greatest coach in college football history was born in the Fairmont area of West Virginia on Halloween in 1951. Nick Saban, best known for his time spent winning national championships at Louisiana State University (LSU) and the University of Alabama, began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater Kent State University.

Throughout his early coaching career, Saban made assistant coaching stops in both college football and the NFL. One of these early stops included a quick trip to Morgantown as the Defensive Backs Coach for the Frank Cignetti Sr. led WVU Mountaineers in 1978 and 1979.

Saban would lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship win in 2003 before taking a quick to the NFL where he would coach the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006.

The 2007 football season is where it all changed for Saban, as he would take over the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. Saban would go on to achieve a record of 112 wins with 13 losses while leading the Tide to six national championship wins.

Saban recently announced his retirement from coaching after a brief meeting with his team on January 10, 2024.

Jimbo Fisher

During the year of 1956, another college football coaching great was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia. John James Fisher, otherwise known as ‘Jimbo’, would attend and play college football at Salem University in West Virginia before entering the coaching ranks.

Beginning his career as a student assistant Samford University, Jimbo would go on to win his first national championship as the Offensive Coordinator at LSU under fellow West Virginian Nick Saban. Fisher would move on from LSU to become the Offensive Coordinator at Florida State University under former WVU head coach Bobby Bowden. He would take over the Seminole football program and lead them to a win in the 2013 BCS National Championship game before eventually moving on to coach Texas A&M.

According to ESPN, Texas A&M University parted way with Jimbo Fisher as their head coach in 2023. However, Fisher would receive a record breaking contract buyout of more than $75 million dollars.

Again, while West Virginia is known for its natural beauty and endless culture, West Virginians have helped in making the college football world what it is today.