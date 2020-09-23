Westside High School closed after positive COVID-19 case identified

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — A positive case of COVID-19 was identified at Westside High School on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The announcement was made by the the Wyoming County Health Department and Wyoming County Schools.

Effective immediately students who attend Westside will begin remote learning. All sports and activities are also suspended.

It was a single case among a staff member. After contact tracing was completed, the health department determined the school should be closed. Deep cleaning and sanitizing will be completed before the school is reopened.

School administrators are working with the health department on protocols and notifying everyone about a re-entry date.

The case is believed to be from community transmission and not from contacts within the school. Further details were not released due to privacy laws.