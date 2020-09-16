Westside Homecoming and Veterans Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — The Westside Homecoming Parade and Veterans Day Parade are canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Town of Oceana was unable to issue permits for the parades this year because of the current state guidelines restricting event gatherings to 25 or less.

Town officials look forward to seeing everybody next year.

