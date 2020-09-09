WFXR Sports Digital Original : Happy 20th anniversary of Virginia Tech using “Enter Sandman”

BLACKSBURG, VA (WFXR) — Let’s take you back to July 29, 1991. This was a date big date for Virginia Tech Hokie football fans and the rock group Metallica. Metallica released the song “Enter Sandman”.

The classic Metallica anthem was a top 20 hit in the United States and helped launch the band to super stardom. More importantly 9 years later on August 27, 2000, it became the opening theme for the Hokies to run out to at Lane Stadium.

Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of “Enter Sandman” for Hokie Nation. Since 2000, “Enter Sandman” has been used as the entrance theme for the Virginia Tech Hokies football team’s home games at Lane Stadium. The custom was started when the stadium installed a new scoreboard.

The team debated between using Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” and the Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius” before selecting “Enter Sandman. Back on August 27, 2000, thunderstorms canceled the Hokies season opener with Georgia Tech. But not “Enter Sandman”.

Through the 20 year run, Hokie fans all over jump to “Enter Sandman” by Metallica every game at home before kickoff.