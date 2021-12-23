What are the dangers of drowsy driving?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Drowsy driving can heavily impact the way a person drives, so what are the signs?

According to the National Sleep Foundation, at least 50% of Americans admitted to driving while drowsy. 25% of Americans admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel.

Drowsy driving can be commonly found in people who have slept less than six hours. It can also happen to people who suffer from sleep disorders including sleep apnea or narcolepsy. Other factors that can be associated with drowsy driving are taking certain medications or drinking alcohol.

Signs that someone might be drowsy include:

Heavy eyelids

Frequent blinking

Poor recall of the last few miles

Hitting rumble strips

Missing signs or exits

Restlessness and irritablility

Reasons why driving while drowsy is considered dangerous are:

Weaving back and forth between lanes

Trouble maintaining the correct speed and distance from other vehicles

May not be able to react in time to avoid obstacles

Driving off of the road

The most important way to curb drowsy driving is to get enough sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, humans need about seven to nine hours of sleep to properly function.

Other ways to curb drowsy driving are:

Drive with a group of people

Drive during the daytime

Check with a doctor to check for sleep disorders

Avoid drowsy medications

For more information about drowsy driving, visit the National Sleep Foundation’s website.