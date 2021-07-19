What does it take to become a firefighter? 59News finds out

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Fifty pound weighted vest, dummy drags, and stair climbs are just a few things firefighters at the Bluefield Fire Department must do before they can be considered for the job.

To be considered as a Bluefield firefighter, you must be between the ages of 18 and 35, pass the fitness agility test and a written examination.

Chief Chad Bailey said those interested in applying have quite the test ahead of them.

“The physical agility consists of a stair climb, it’s three minutes and twenty seconds on a stair climber. And then you go to a hose pull and you have to pull so many feet of hose,” said Bailey.

After the hose pull is the Kaiser machine, this simulates the movement of a sledgehammer. A two saw equipment carry, a hose maze and lastly a dummy drag. All of that must be completed in seven minutes and 15 seconds.

“There’s a lot of cardio involved, a lot of heart, a lot of physical strength but there are techniques to do it and be able to pass it,” said Bailey.

Chief Bailey said every call is different, so being physically fit to meet any obstacle is a huge part of the job.

“Hit the gym, be able to run. A lot of upper body strength, a lot of leg strength because with the pressure of the hoses you do have to be stout to hold that so you know basically hit the gym and have the heart,” said Bailey.

You can learn more information here, https://www.cityofbluefield.com/fire.