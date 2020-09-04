What the County Color Metrics mean for school athletics

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With Fayette County in the orange category, administrators are not only concerned with academics, they are also concerned about athletics.

Teams can only practice if their county is in the orange category. When in the yellow category, games can still go on, but with only parents and guardians in the stands. Even if a county is in the green category, only those who live in the house of a player can attend games. If a county is red, all athletic games are cancelled.

“People who are smarter than me and smarter than other people when it comes to covid made these guidelines for a reason and we are going to do everything we can. It may seem strict right now, but we are going to do everything we can to follow those because that is the best thing now to keep our students and players and coaches safe,” said Jeremy Buchanan, the Athletic Director at Oak Hill High School.

Buchanan said he is working with other schools and counties to compile numerous back up games and contingency plans if games are cancelled. He said schools are actively working on lists of parents, guardians, and those who live with players to know who to let inside to a game.